Residents from the Midlands mining town of Kwekwe on Wednesday literally breathed a huge sigh of relief after medical authorities announced that a lady nurse who was in self-quarantine at her house in Mbizo high density suburb had tested negative to Covid-19 (coronavirus).

The nurse recently arrived from Portugal and when reports emerged that she had been put in self-quarantine after she had reportedly depicted symptoms of the ravaging coronavirus, Kwekwe was thrown into panic mode.

The long awaited test results of the duo were announced by Kwekwe District Environmental Health Officer, Vitalis Kwashira.

Kwekwe, which is also home to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was left in panic mode after reports emerged this week that several staffers at the institution had also been put on quarantine after having had contact with the nurse.

More details to follow….

