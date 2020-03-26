Statement By US Embassy Harare

In response to the increasingly limited commercial options for departing Zimbabwe due to the global impact of COVID-19, the U.S. Embassy(Harare) is coordinating two flights with a commercial airline to depart Zimbabwe on March 27, 2020, with one flying to Chicago, Illinois and the other to Dulles, Virginia (near Washington DC).

A number of seats on these flights will be available to private U.S. citizens.

Actions to Take:

If you are planning on returning to the United States but have been unable to obtain space on a commercial flight, please contact [email protected] with the names of your immediate family members who wish to travel. Please provide contact information including phone, what’s app, and e-mail, and to which city you would prefer to fly.

On the evening of March 24, 2020, the Embassy will learn how many seats are available on the flights and will contact the corresponding number of U.S. citizens and their immediate families in the order they appear on the list.

If you are contacted, you will have 24 hours to contact the airline and pay for your seats.

The Embassy will continue this process of contacting those on the list until all seats are sold out.

Ensure that your travel documents are valid. If you need to arrange an emergency passport or notarial service, please schedule an appointment.

Assistance:

United States Embassy Harare, Zimbabwe

2 Lorraine Drive

Harare, Zimbabwe

Tel: +263-867-701-1000

Emergency +263 -772 559-727

https://zw.usembassy.gov/

The U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe is aware of only one airline with one departing flight on Friday, March 27 at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare. U.S. citizens who are considering returning to the United States are strongly urged to make travel arrangements.

While flights are still available. FLIGHTS MUST BE RESERVED BY 1PM TODAY – so please send an email to [email protected]; or message WhatsApp at + 263 782 716 136 with your full name, DOB, and the number of tickets required so we can ask the airline to hold seats.

You will also need to go to the Ethiopian Airline Office today at 159 Second Street Extension (Golden Stairs) in Harare to pay for the tickets. Tickets that are not paid for today will not be ticketed in time for a Friday flight.