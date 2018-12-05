BREAKING News: 2 people die at Robert Mugabe Harare Airport, Many injured, hospitalised

Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe(CAAZ) security recruits die during road run

LATEST: Two people have been confirmed dead at Robert Gabriel Mugabe airport after a chaotic Civil Aviation recruitment exercise.

Several job seekers were reportedly hospitalized as a result of a poorly organised recruitment exercise.

Sources say the death happened after more than 500 people turned for job posts advertised by the the aviation security department.

The candidates were asked to run and do military type exercises as part of the selection process.

Reports say there were not enough paramedics and ambulances to help those who fell by the wayside.

“Waking up to some devastating news. 2 people have been confirmed dead at RG Mugabe airport after a chaotic Aviation Security recruitment exercise. Several hospitalized as a result of a stampede,” said a source.

It is still not clear how these people ended up dead.

The state controlled media also confirmed the deaths without giving more details in a shallow report below:

Two prospective male trainee aviation security officers who were taking part in a recruitment exercise conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority died at Parirenyatwa hospital yesterday after suffering health complications during a selection road run at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

CAAZ confirmed the deaths and said the families of the deceased had been informed of their deaths.

