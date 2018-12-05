President ED Mnangagwa launches National Clean Up Campaign in Harare

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially launched the national clean-up campaign.

Speaking at the launch in Highfield Harare, President Mnangagwa urged local authorities to prioritise waste collection as a key function of waste management.

He said it is a duty and moral responsibility for every citizen to clean-up communities on a regular and continuous basis and that good citizenship will embrace the campaign.

President Mnangagwa further called on the media to continue raising awareness on the clean-up campaign as they have a duty to educate people on the need for a clean Zimbabwe.

The President urged the use of non-plastic tools as plastic has proven to be the biggest polluter of the environment.

He took a swipe at those who deliberately throw litter everywhere, saying the law will soon catch up with them.

