Cabinet has resolved that all other gatherings shall not exceed 100 persons, with regards to churches, only vaccinated congregants can attend and should be limited to 50% of the holding capacity of the church.

This is despite a recent court order which ruled against such a directive.

Speaking during the post cabinet briefing Minister of Information, Monica Mutsvangwa said cabinet has also resolved that all its employees should be vaccinated or else resign.

“Cabinet further resolved that all civil servants should be vaccinated, no unvaccinated civil servants will be allowed to come to work,” she said.

Meanwhile, all sporting codes have been allowed to resume, operating between 06:00-20:00 hours.

