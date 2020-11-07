Unknown persons claiming to be police officers are said to have camped at High Court judge Erica Ndewere’s house in Harare’s Mandara suburb.

She has since locked her family in the house for safety.

Judge Ndewere is currently under probe for allegedly not carrying out her duties well.

Meanwhile, her probe came after she granted MDC Alliance deputy chairperson, Job Sikhala bail, allegedly against her boss’ will and wishes.

Justice Ndewere, described by state media as “defiant”, is under official investigation for alleged “incompetence.”

Apparently, the State is saying her probe has nothing to do with the granting of bail to Sikhala.

However, Justice Ndewere says the tribunal appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to probe her is part of an unlawful ploy to victimise her for granting bail to opposition leader Sikhala and for refusing to be manipulated by her superiors in discharging her duties.

-NewsHawks/ Zwnews

