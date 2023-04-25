The United Kingdom’s All Parliamentary Party Group on Zimbabwe has urged the government to withdraw an invitation extended to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to attend King Charles’ coronation.

The party cited “the grave political and human rights situation in Zimbabwe.”

The Coronation service will begin at 11am on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

The King and the Queen Consort will arrive at Westminster Abbey in a procession starting from Buckingham Palace known as The King’s Procession.

Their Majesties will be crowned in the Abbey in London in a service that will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

King ascended the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September last year, making him the oldest new monarch in British history.

Since then, plans for the much-anticipated Coronation weekend, code-named Operation Golden Orb, have been released.

