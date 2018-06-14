UK nurse(murder suspect) languishes in remand prison

HARARE: A murder suspect and wife to the late Harare transport operator MacCloud Mapanga has been further remanded to June 26.

Bridget Makaza whose bail is still reserved by the High Court will continue to spend her time in custody pending investigations.

She appeared before magistrate Victoria Mashamba.

Bridget is represented by Tungamirayi Muganhiri of Machaya and Associates.

Circumstances are that the late Mapanga and his wife Bridget had a long standing argument in their marriage, as the businessman had married another wife.

The State, led by Sebastian Mutizirwa, alleges that on May 14, Bridget allegedly got up when Mapanga was asleep, took a gun before shooting him thrice on the neck as well as the shoulder.

In an attempt to cover up her offence, Bridget allegedly screamed, raising alarm and feigning an armed robbery.

Bridget works as a nurse in Coventry, United Kingdom.