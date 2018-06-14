4 cops, 2 soldiers arrested for humiliating Newsday journalist

MUTARE: Two police officers, two soldiers and two municipal police officers who allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a Newsday journalist over allegations of cheating with their colleague’s girlfriend have been remanded in custody pending bail hearing.

Saul Tomu (53), Penelock Majonhi (41), Everson Mark Marozva (33), Hope Mwaipa (33) Joachim Runyanga (35) and John Takaendesa (42) were not asked to plead to assault and kidnap charges when they appeared before Mutare Magistrate Perseverance Makala yesterday.

They were remanded in custody to today for bail hearing.

Mwaipa and Runyanga are soldiers while Majoni and Marozva are traffic police officers with Tomu and Takaendesa being Mutare municipal cops.

Allegations were that the complainant, Clayton Masekesa went to Tomu’s residence at 27 Robert Mugabe Road, Hospital Hill, Mutare to meet Tomu’s girlfriend Melanda Konde who had asked him to visit her.

“While at the house, Mwaipa and Runyanga asked Masekesa what he was doing at Tomu’s house in the latter’s absence. They then handcuffed Masekesa while Takaendesa video recorded the proceedings using his cell phone and used a baton and hands several times to assault Masekesa all over the body. The three then ordered Masekesa to roll over wet mud.

“Tomu, Majonhi and Marozva came with a police Mitsubishi motor vehicle REG ZRP 093E and joined in assaulting Masekesa accusing him of being in a love affair with Konde,” said Karombe.

The victim was then forced into a police car and driven into town where he was further assaulted.

He later gathered himself and went to Mutare Central Police station to make a report leading to the arrest of the gang.