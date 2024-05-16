The ZANU PF regime has completed the construction of the million-dollar Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology in Harare.

The three-floor building includes six classrooms for 360 students, a canteen, and an IT center.

Open to all, it aims to provide ideological orientation across Zimbabwean society.

President Mnangagwa will officially open the school at a later date.

Speaking about the school at one point, Professor Fanuel Tagwira, permanent secretary of the ministry of higher and tertiary education, science and technology development, announced the course in an earlier statement.

“The Chitepo School of Ideology will be having a workshop for university and college lecturers at the Midlands State University main campus from 23-24 January 2023.

“The school has prepared a basic orientation course which is designed to offer ideological orientation to all sectors of the Zimbabwean society ‘leaving no one and no place behind’ as directed by the President of Zimbabwe, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

“It is against this background that the ministry is cordially inviting a maximum of twenty (20) members of staff from each institution to attend this very important workshop,” said Tagwira.

However, some Zimbabwean students are not happy with the training that is being offered to lecturers as they feel campuses are being politicised to benefit the ruling party.

Zimbabwe National Students Union president Benon Ncube says the training is part of a ZANU-PF indoctrination programme.

