Yesteryear urban grooves crooner Decibel (real name Daniel Mazhindu), has joined a bandwagon of Zimbabwean artists, both home and abroad, calling for oneness in condemning the injustices, poverty and corruption which have since become a norm in the struggling southern African country.

The Chido hitmaker, who is now based in the UK, pleaded with fellow Zimbabweans to ‘unshackle the chains and speak up’ against alleged human rights violations, corruption and a plethora of other vices largely blamed on Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ruling Zanu PF Government.

“I heard Zim Twitter is brutal but thank you all for showing me nothing but love. Do not forget that it is our duty to unshackle NJEMA from our mindset and speak up against injustice, poverty and corruption. What kind of world do we want? Let’s make Zimbabwe great,” said Decibel, signing off with the hashtag, #IweNeniTineBasa (we both have a role to play).

As Zimbabwe’s economic woes continue to mount amid poorly evidenced narratives of an imminent coup in the country, artists have continued to voice their concerns over the economic predicament which has rendered their earnings virtually impotent and insignificant.

Decibel was part of a pioneer class of Zimbabwean artists who rose to prominence during early 2000s, thanks to a mandatory 75% local content policy on all state-owned radio stations.

Zwnews