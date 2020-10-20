First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has been showered with praises by prominent televangelist Uebert Angel’s wife, Beverly, for the charity work she has been doing under the banner of her Angel of Hope Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion of a donation of 10 tonnes of maize-meal to the First Lady’s Angel of Hope Foundation by the cleric’s Uebert Angel Foundation yesterday, Beverly said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “highly esteemed” wife has done so much for the country through her activities.

“First of all, I would want to really appreciate our highly esteemed First Lady for everything that she has been doing,” Beverly Angel said.

“It hasn’t gone unnoticed. We have seen all her efforts to really push charity in our country. We all love our country and she has really been in the forefront and we are following her footsteps on so many things she has done. Some people might not know, but Amai has done so much for the country and her Angel of Hope Foundation is really doing so well.” she said.

Beverly also said the First Lady has inspired the Uebert Angel Foundation for her non-partisan activities across the country, adding that they were complementing her philanthropic programmes in the landlocked southern African nation.

“Every week she (Auxillia) is in a different part of the nation, even in the most remote parts of the nation, some of them I didn’t even know existed. She is going to all those places. We have been inspired by her and what she has been doing. It is not about a particular church or political party, it is just about helping people and that is where Mhamha’s heart is.”

Through her foundation, Auxillia has been engaging in a variety of programmes which include the donation of face masks and other consumables in the wake of the Covid19 pandemic. She has also been using her organisation to call for the integration of the San community in Plumtree and the Doma people in Kanyemba.

Commercial sex workers have also not been spared by Auxillia Mnangagwa’s foundation with those practising the world’s oldest profession having been offered projects in the pursuit of making sure that they earn ‘clean money’.

state media

additional reporting: Zwnews

