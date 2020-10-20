A 32-year old Bulawayo man who reportedly severely assaulted his co-tenant until he became unconscious before rushing him to the hospital where he falsely claimed to be his next of kin is now wanted by the police after he disappeared into thin air upon confirmation of his victim’s death.

The state media reported that Unit Dube (32) last Thursday allegedly attacked 40-year old Tererai Chigwedere in Embundane suburb in Umguza on the outskirts of the country’s second biggest city with the deceased breathing his last a day later due to the injuries sustained from the fatal assault.

The now fugitive Dube is said to have informed a female neighbor, Anna Nkomo, about the incident shortly after he had attacked the late Chigwedere last Thursday. On her part, Nkomo is said to have informed the duo’s landlord who rushed to the scene and assisted in ferrying Chigwedere to Mpilo Central Hospital in his car.

According to sources who spoke to the state media, Dube reportedly masqueraded as Chigwedere’s next of kin, only to disappear after he was called by authorities, notifying him of his co-tenant’s death.

Since Friday, Dube has been on the run and the police have launched a manhunt for him.

“We are investigating a murder case which occurred in Mbundane suburb. A man was assaulted last Thursday and he died the following day at Mpilo Central Hospital. The accused who is now on the run is said to have struck his 40-year-old co-tenant with an unknown object and the victim was later rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital while unconscious. After the attack, the accused reported the incident to one of their neighbours, Anna Nkomo who upon arriving at their house found the victim sitting in his room with several cuts on his head and face,” said Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

She said police started to search for Dube so that he could account for Chigwedere’s death.

“The suspect is on the run and police have launched a manhunt. We are therefore appealing to members of the public with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact any nearest police station,” she said.

Assistant Inspector Msebele also urged members of the public to desist from resorting to violence when trying to resolve disputes.

