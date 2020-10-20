Lalchand Rajput, Zimbabwe’s Indian cricket coach, has been prohibited by his native country from touring Pakistan with the Chevrons over mounting diplomatic tension between the two Asian nations.

India and Pakistan are locked in a war of attrition, but the barring of Zimbabwe’s coach is causing outrage.

The Zimbabwe cricket team has arrived in Islamabad yesterday for three One-Day Internationals and three T-20 matches against Pakistan beginning 30 October.

The Chevrons will undergo a one-week isolation in line with Covid-19 protocols and conduct closed-door practice at Pindi Cricket Stadium. The NewsHawks

