Uebert Angel, a self-proclaimed prophet and gold smuggler, has claimed that Pedzisai “Scott” Sakupwanya, a ZANU PF politician and gold dealer, is involved involved in a gold smuggling syndicate. Angel made these claims in a documentary titled “Gold Mafia” aired by Al Jazeera, a Qatar-based news network.

Angel, who is a British-Zimbabwean businessman and was appointed as Ambassador at Large to Europe and the Americas by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2021, told undercover reporters posing as investors in a snippet of the fourth and final installment of “Gold Mafia” that Sakupwanya is a bigger gold dealer than Ewan MacMillan. Angel stated that MacMillan is not in control and that Sakupwanya, whom he referred to as MacMillan’s former employee who cleaned his car, is now the number one gold dealer in Zimbabwe. MacMillan, who has confessed to being a gold smuggler, is also featured in the Al Jazeera documentary.

Angel further showed the reporters pictures of Sakupwanya displaying US$5 million in cash and gold bars on June 29, 2020, claiming that Sakupwanya sleeps on this wealth in his house. Sakupwanya is a ZANU PF councillor in Mabvuku and is aspiring to be the ruling party’s parliamentary candidate for Mabvuku Constituency. He owns Better Brands Jewellery (BBJ) and other gold dealerships operating in Mazowe and Penhalonga. It is important to note that these claims and allegations should be investigated thoroughly by the appropriate authorities to determine their accuracy and legality.