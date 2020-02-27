Contemporary musician Tytan Skhokho, real name Njabulo Nkomo, has sensationally alleged that his estranged wife Olinda Chapel almost infected him with HIV after she hid her status from him for years.

The 30-year-old musician who is currently embroiled in a nasty divorce with Olinda, opened himself up to civil and criminal charges after he accused his estranged partner of hiding her HIV status from him and essentially outed her.

In an interview with Rumbidzai Bvunzawabaya on the Rumbidzai Show, Tytan claimed that Olinda had hidden that she was HIV positive from him and that he only learned of her status from the doctors.

Responding to the issue, Olinda said Tytan knew her status and there is nothing to hide.

He claims that when he later confirmed that she was actually HIV positive after the doctors called him, Olinda did an about-turn and confirmed that she never told him because her viral load was undetectable. Said Tytan,

“This was the first time and she said that she did not want to tell me because she wanted to live a normal life. And I thought to myself, so I was deprived of a normal life because of that. “That changed how I viewed her. I really struggled with that…I thought to myself that maybe that’s my life now. Let me try to make it work…her excuse at that time for not telling me was that she is undetectable.”

When asked whether the two of them had gone for testing before engaging in sexual intercourse, Tytan claimed that he was the only one who went for testing. He claimed that Olinda reassured him that because of her profession she had to go for constant testing.

Meanwhile, controversial rapper and social media personality Stunner, real name Desmond Chideme, has publicly claimed that he is HIV negative after his former wife revealed the opposite status. The musician decided to reveal his status following massive speculation in the aftermath of Olinda Chapel and estranged husband Tytan Skhokho’s fallout.