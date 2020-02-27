A teenage boy from Mberengwa has Lady Luck to thank after a diabolic attempt by his uncle, to burn him to death, hit a brick-wall.

The stunning revelations came to light this Thursday afternoon following the issuance of a warrant of arrest against Mberengwa villager, Tinayeshe Hove (37), by Gweru Regional magistrate Phathekile Msipha.

Hove was issued with a warrant of arrest after he skipped court this afternoon.

The court heard that Hove attempted to burn his nephew to death following a bitter wrangle between the duo over inheritance property.

State Media