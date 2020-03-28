The Ministry of Health announced on weekend that two more people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus bringing the total infections to 7, full statement below:

The Ministry would like to report that today the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 23 samples.

Two of these tested positive for COVID-19 and both, are contacts of the third case.

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has 7 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one death.

… of the cases confirmed to date, three are due to contact with an infected individual locally.

Our teams are currently seized with enhanced surveillance through contact tracing, by following up all known contacts of these cases.

Therefore, the Ministry would like to remind everyone of the need to maintain social distancing, by avoiding close contact (I meter or 3 feet) with anyone who is unwell, coughing or sneezing.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the fourth meeting of the ad hoc Inter-ministerial Taskforce on COVID-19 was held. Following this session, His Excellency, The President Cde. E. D. Mnangagwa announced additional measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe. These include;

A total lockdown for a period of 21 days, starting Monday the 30th March 2020. Only

essential movement related to seeking health services, to the purchase and procurement of food and medicines and for other essential supplies and critical services will be exempted.

Suspension of all public transport operations, excluding ZUPCO and Public Service Commission buses.