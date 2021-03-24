Police in Murewa are investigating the brutal murder of two elderly siblings (87; 89) at Chidziva and Marumisa Villages, Chief Mangwende, Murewa on 22nd of March 2021.

The victims were found dead at different locations with deep cuts all over their bodies.

According to ZRP an axe was found besides the body of the sister and a hoe was found besides the body of the brother.

Meanwhile, the two bodies were conveyed to Murewa Hospital for post mortem. Investigations are in progress.

In another matter, the ZRP has reiterated that members of the public must cherish the sanctity of human life.

On 18th of March 2021, a male adult was found lying unconscious and bleeding all over the body at Chikuti, Chinhoyi.

The victim was ferried to hospital and eventually died on 20/03/21.

Meanwhile Police observed struggle marks on the scene and are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

-Zwnews