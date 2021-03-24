Prominent lawyer Tendai Biti through his law firm has filed a landmark application on behalf of the Hlengwe Shangaan people of Zimbabwe’s Lowveld to reverse 120 years of a colonial legal order.

The order says an African cannot own land in communal areas as the land belongs to a President of the day.

“We are proud to report that on behalf of the Hlengwe Shangaan people of Zimbabwe’s Lowveld we have filed landmark application seeking to reverse 120 years of a colonial legal order that holds that an African can’t own land in communal lands and holds that such land belongs to a President,” said Law Chambers.

Commenting on the move by Biti, prominent human rights lawyer, Alex Magaisa says:

“This BSR argued that the Communal Land Act violates the Constitution in several ways and should be repealed or challenged.

“Pleased to see leading human rights litigation firm Biti Law Chambers challenging this law which is fundamentally based on colonial constructs.”

Magaisa had indicated in his latest article, Big Saturday Read that the Communal Land Act violated the country’s Constitution.

-Zwnews