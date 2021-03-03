MATIGARI Gone: Twitter has suspended a faceless Mnangagwa government supporter who calls himself mmatigari for violating their rules. According to Pindula News, Twitter listed the rules that could have lead to the suspension of matigari’s account and said one’s account will be suspended if they violate any of the rules.

It is still not clear which one of the rules Matigari’s account violated.

Matigari is a well-known government and President Mnangagwa supporter who would support and defend and in some instances mock anyone who was on the other side of President Mnangagwa’s administration. The account had over 161 000 followers before it was suspended.

Most people who commented on Hopewell Chin’ono’s Twitter post announcing the development celebrated as they called the account toxic.

Reactions:

Whoever got this acc suspended thank you a million times. Chinya zvikobvu wanga wanetsa — brother martin (@maniearty) March 3, 2021

You should have fought to unmask his real identity rather. I don't believe @matigary is @tchinyamakobvu. Closing his account before knowing the real person behind the handle is failure. — Kudzai Matsheza (@Nengwe_Macheza) March 3, 2021

Thank you @Twitter. Next please take off @Jamwanda2 — Mafira Kureva (@TsvangiraiMuga2) March 3, 2021

Kwasara @Jamwandaa2 . He is more toxic than matigary! — Batsirai K 🇿🇼 (@BatsieKu) March 3, 2021

Thank heavens! — Fadzayi Mahere (@advocatemahere) March 3, 2021

Who is Matigari…Alleged Unmasking by Team Pachedu

Team Pachedu claimed that the Matigary twitter account was linked to one Taurai Chinyamakobvu. Team Pachedu‘s justification revolved around the fact that they managed to get the merchant details linked to the controversial twitter account.

Team Pachedu also made frantic efforts to match Taurai’s interests and those of Matigary using those similarities and areas of interest to lin Taurai to the Matigary twitter account.

Team Pachedu alleged evidence

Team Pachedu’s evidence. Team Pachedu came up with 13 ‘pieces of evidence’ to come to the conclusion that Matigary is Taurai Chinyamakobvu. You can make up your own minds how conclusive or not this evidence is:

Evidence 1: Matigary has a strong affinity towards cryptocurrency

Matigary is said to be an avid proponent of cryptocurrencies and so does Taurai Chinyamakobvu.

Evidence 2: Linguistic Fingerprint

The same way everyone has a unique fingerprint, so does everyone has a unique way of writing. This is called linguistic fingerprint. Its said the likelihood of two individuals to have a similar linguistic fingerprint is quite low And Matigary and Taurai’s accounts are said to both have same linguistic fingerprints.

Evidence 3: Matigary doesn’t use full stops

Team Pachedu says Matigary rarely uses tweets in his tweets, and so does Taurai Chinyamakobvu. Thus they are said to have the same punctuation fingerprint.

Evidence 4: Matigary likes Japanese culture

Team Pachedu released a picture with a number of tweets in which Matigary was talking about the Japanese culture. And he plainly said he is fond of martial arts. This was then mirrored with a photo that showed Taurai Chinyamakobvu practicing martial arts.

Evidence 4: Phone number and email address

Matigary’s phone number and email address are said to be in the public domain. So, Team Pachedu noticed that the number they obtained in the public domain leads them to Taurai Chinyamakobvu. Team Pachedu went as far as to disclose Taurai Chinyamakobvu ’s home address in the process.

Evidence 5: Powertel affiliation

Matigary claim to have once helped Powertell to solve a problem. Incidentally, Taurai Chinyamakobvu’s CV shows that he was contracted by Powertel back in 2008 for four months.

Evidence 6: Shona Dialect When naming a Dung Beetle in Shona, Team Pachedu says both Matigary and Taurai Chinyamakobvu used the same Shona dialect to name the beetle.

Evidence 7: Writing Style

Team Pachedu have established that Matigary and Taurai Chinyamakobvu share a common writing style in terms of the sentence structure, punctuation, spellings, grammar, contractions etc

Matigary’s Response To Unmasking

Since Team Pachedu started to post its series of tweets of the evidence, Matigary denied being Taurai Chinyamakobvu. Further, he says his email account has been subject to constant hacking attacks in the past days. At the time, Matigary is saying that Taurai Chinyamakobvu has sent him a DM (Direct Message) complaining that he’s is being harassed by people.

pindula news, zwnews