US President Joe Biden has renewed the Zimbabwe sanctions in light of the actions and policies of members of the Government of Zimbabwe who continue to undermine Zimbabwe’s democratic processes and institutions.

Biden extended sanctions on identified Zimbabwean officials over what he called ‘deliberate breakdown in rule of law in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, he also noted that actions and policies of certain members of the government continue to pose an extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the US.

-Zwnews

Read statement below: