Twitter has suspended the handle belonging to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba.

Charamba who is the man behind the ghost Twitter account @Jamwanda has been blocked by Twitter.

While it not yet clear as why he has been suspended, critics believe it might have something to do with his comments regarding a raging war in Ukraine, which is under Russian attack.

Meanwhile, political commentator Elder Mabunu says Charamba being a Presidential spokesperson should avoid making unsolicited comments.

“He could have been blocked over his comments on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Him being President Mnangagwa’s mouthpiece, and has to exercise caution when commenting on certain issues,” says Mabhunu.

