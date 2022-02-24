Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by land, sea and air from Russia, Crimea and Belarus amid widespread global condemnation in what world leaders say would lead to bloodshed, deaths and dire consequences for Europe, and humanity.

Speaking in a televised address Putin announced the full invasion.

Meanwhile, over 200 Zimbabwean students are stuck in Ukraine.

The Zimbabwean Government has since called its citizens needing assistance to report to its Embassy in Berlin, Germany.

Apparenyly, the subtext in Putin’s message was chilling and got world leaders bracing up for the worst outcome:

“Anyone who would try to stop us will witness and suffer something they have never ever seen in their history.”

Zwnews, Newshawks