The former FC Platinum duo of twins Kevin and Elvis Moyo was left jobless by South African premiership side, Chippa United, after they reportedly demanded their signing on fees.

The Zimbabwe-born pair had been with Chippa since July 2019 after leaving the Zvishavane-based Platinum miners. When they left FC Platinum last year, the team had been crowned champions on two consecutive occasions.

“It was after my younger brothers asked for their signing on fees that Chippa United decided to part ways with them. It’s a sad development and what pains me is that after joining the club mid last year, they never got a single cent as signing fees for the first year. Such things can’t be tolerated in a professional league,” Thabani, older brother to the Moyo twins told the state media.

Thabani is a former Highlanders, Amazulu and Bantu Rovers player, who had a playing stint in Cyprus.

Kevin and Elvis are reportedly owed between R200 000 and R400 00 respectively by the Chili Boys, who on Monday confirmed that they had parted ways with a total of 15 players.

“At the moment the boys are waiting for their clearance letters. But the good thing is they got offers from other South African clubs. Offers have also come from Europe and we are just keeping our fingers crossed,” Thabani said.

Kevin was a regular in the starting XI and made 30 appearances, mostly at centre-back, in all competitions, while Elvis saw little game time and managed just 13 appearances at the left-back position.

Chippa just managed to avoid relegation last season and have now made wholesale changes to the technical and playing staff, as coach Lehlohonolo Seema takes charge of his first pre-season.

Seema is the fifth coach to take charge of Chippa United in just one season. He replaced Rulani Mokwena while Clinton Larsen, Duran Francis and Zimbabwean Norman Mapeza were the others that occupied the hot post last season.

state media

Like 224 Dislike 28

92525

0

0

cookie-check

Twins left jobless after demanding signing on fees

no