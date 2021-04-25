Pakistan has beaten Zimbabwe by 24 runs in the Twenty20 International decider at Harare Sports Club today, clinching the T20I series 2-1.

Zimbabwe was eyeing to make history had they beaten Pakistan today, it would have been their first-ever bilateral series win in the format.

Apparently, on Friday, Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 19 runs in the second fixture of the three-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club after the Men In Green failed to reach the 119-run target.

The hosts bowled the visitors out for a meager 99 runs, with a ball to spare — marking their first victory against Pakistan in the T20Is.

-Zwnews

Below is how they played: