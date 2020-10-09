Former Zanu PF Mashonaland Central youth chairperson Godfrey Tsenengamu who was among 14 political activists, including MDC-Alliance deputy chair Job Sikhala and Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president Obert Masaraure, who were on the police wanted list over unspecified reasons has surrendered himself to the police.

Although details are still sketchy, sources close to the investigations said Tsenengamu surrendered himself this morning at the CID Law and Order Section.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was still checking the details of the matter.

The opposition politicians were suspected to have been part of the organisers of the July 31 demonstrations with the aim of unseating a constitutionally-elected Government.

The outspoken former Zanu-PF youth league national political commissar, Tsenengamu once said state security agents were harassing his family and threatening to wipe them out if he does not come out.

The firebrand former loyalist turned black empowerment lobbyist has been in hiding after police launched a manhunt for him and other opposition activists ahead of the thwarted July 31 protests.

“I will not come out of hiding anytime soon. My life is under threat,” he said in a telephone interview with a local publication from an undisclosed location.

Tsenengamu has transitioned into a fierce critic of the Zanu PF administration since he was booted out of the party for criticising its leaders for corruption.

He was part of a long cast of anti-corruption campaigners targeted by the state.

Said the activist, “I am being hunted down like a wild animal for daring to speak out and challenge the corrupt and looters. For more than a month now, I have not been able to be with my family.

“This is because as I am always moving from one point to the other hiding away from my former comrades who have unleashed the state apparatus on me as well as on others whom I have no idea about their whereabouts and safety.”

Tsenengamu out of hiding, surenders self to police

