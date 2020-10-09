Chivhu – A suspected mentally challenged 29-year-old man left his family homeless after he burnt down the houses.

Tafadzwa Gahadzikwa of Mombe village under headman Tambaoga, Sadza appeared before Magistrate Sam Chitumwa facing a charge of malicious damage to property after he burnt down ZW$100 000 worth of property.

Also burnt was US$350 and $200 bond.

Gahadzikwa was remanded to October 12, 2020 so that he could go and see a psychiatrist before the trial begins.

The complainant is Gahadzikwa’s mother Beauty Maunze (56) who resides at the homestead with the accused.

The State says on September 19, 2020 at Mombe Village, Gahadzikwa started removing his children’s clothes from the house and his mother asked him why he was doing that.

Gahadzikwa threatened to chop off his mother’s head. He also threatened his wife with the same fate and she fled away.

After everyone had run away Gahadzikwa set his mother’s two-roomed house and a kitchen on fire.

The matter was reported to Police. -Masvingo Mirror

