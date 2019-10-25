Trump’s Govt issues statement on Zimbabwe

The United States Foreign Relations Committee has issued a statement telling the government of Zimbabwe to focus on reforms instead of the anti-sanctions campaign.

The Committee said the government must implement the reforms outlined in the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act.

Read the full statement below:

U.S. Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today released the following statement regarding efforts of the government of Zimbabwe to spread misinformation and deflect blame for the dire economic conditions faced by the country: