Kadoma police arrest Machete gang

5 machete welding robbers have been arrested in Kadoma. On 20/10/19 at about 0200hrs the 5 accused persons ambushed 2 complainants while they were sleeping and threatened them with machetes demanding gold ore. One of the complainants was struck on the back with a machete and sustained some injuries.

In the process 9 bags of ore were stolen and taken to a road which is about 100 metres away from the mine. The accused stopped a truck that was passing by and directed the driver to the mine where more ore was loaded.

The driver was made to drop the loot in Waverly and he then informed the complainants where their ore had been taken to leading to the arrest of the robbers. The accused persons will appear in court soon.