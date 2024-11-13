United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has roped in billionaire Elon Musk into his administration.

Musk has been instrumental in Trump’s whitewash electory victory.

Trump announced on Tuesday that Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead his administration’s new Department of Government Efficiency, or (DOGE) to end government waste and slash excess regulations.

“I look forward to Elon and Vivek making changes to the federal bureaucracy with an eye on efficiency and, at the same time, making life better for all Americans,” Trump said in a statement Tuesday night.

Zwnews