Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo toured the Dete Solar Power Plant in Hurunwge.

Government, through the Rural Electrification Agency constructed the 120 kW power plant which will service an estimated 24 households, a business centre and 2 schools.

The plant is set to be fully functional by the end of November 2024.

She also toured and appreciated a solar powered borehole that is servicing the local clinic.

In other news, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Appolonia Munzverengwi has officially commissioned two new classroom blocks at Musawu Primary School and Bangauya Secondary School in Mudzi, all built using devolution funds.

According to government, this a significant step towards empowering rural communities and ensuring that no child is left behind.

