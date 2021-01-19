Out-going US President Donald Trump is moving out of White House, to make way for President-Elect Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Trump’s moving out of White House, has been met with cheers and excitement as his opponents celebrate his departure.

In a video taken by CNN showing Trump’s departure, his opponents could not hide their excitement.

Meanwhile, for some Trump’s moving out had been a day to look forward to, as he had been saying he was going to dispute Biden’s win.

Judging from his comments and attitude, most people were left wondering if he was going to move out of White House.

Apparently, Trump has hinted that he is not going to attend Biden’s inauguration tomorrow.

As US’s 46th President, Biden is expected to move into White House tomorrow.

