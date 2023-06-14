Zimbabwe Republic Police in Concession have arrested Laina Madziwa (42), Tendai Makatsi (35) and Delan Pamire (32) in connection with a case of theft of ZESA cables which occurred on 10/06/23 at Wengi Farm , Concession.

The suspects attacked a security guard who was guarding a ZESA transformer before stealing the transformer’s components and cables.

The arrest led to the recovery of the suspects’ get-away vehicle, a Toyota Bubble, registration number AEI 8058, three copper windings, an armoured cable (approximately 30 metres), a bolt cutter, eight spanners, a knife and a solar light.

The other three unidentified suspects are on the run.

In other news, police in Harare are investigating a hit-and-run road traffic accident which occurred along Fidel Castro Road (Charter Road) on 13/06/23 in which a man (29) was hit by an unknown motorist driving a Toyota Hiace kombi.

The motorist did not stop after the accident.

Subsequently, the victim sustained a fractured left leg.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews