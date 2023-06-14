Image credit: Peter Moyo’s Facebook

Sungura musician Peter “Young Igwe” Moyo has rubbished reports alleging that he has hit hard times and begged for money from fellow artist Alick Macheso.

Posting on his Facebook page, Peter Moyo, son of late musician Tongai Moyo, well-known as Dhewa, thanked his fans who phoned him, checking on him following the reports, adding that the claims are falsehoods.

He wrote:

“Uchiti warirwadzisa Dafi kurikaviri mhiri kwegwizi nyambesegwa ukutoriyambutsa.

“Thank you to all those who called to check up on me and give me money though nyaya yanga iri yenhema but rudo rwenyu ndorwaita mufone kunzwa kuti Jaya riri sei.

“Ndatowana mari yema Jemamba imwe ndichatengera Gogo Chihera girosari zvangu. Thank you Reporter akanyora nyaya iyi uri chibaba, kundiitisa mari ndakarivara.”

According to a report, Peter asked for rent money from Macheso during a family musical show at Steak House in Waterfalls recently.

He was quoted as saying he received the money to pay his rent and more than US$500 from well-wishers after his public appeal.