The trial for six Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance leaders has commenced at the Magistrate Courts a year after they were arrested.

The six, Tendai Biti, Karenyi Kore, Lovemore Chidziva, Vongai Tome, Gladys Hlatywayo and David Chimhini were arrested in June 2020 & charged with criminal nuisance.

Their trial is set to commence this afternoon.

Hlatywayo says:

“We are back in court today at 830am. It‘s been 1 year since we were arrested in June 2020 for being at Harvest House- our party headquarters taken by the military & handed over to regime puppets led by Mwonzora.

“They charged us with public nuisance & haven’t given us a trial date.”

