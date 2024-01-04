At least five people died while ten others were seriously injured when a Magunje bound CAG bus collided head-on with a Mazda B22 along the Karoi-Binga road.

The accident occurred at the 26km peg along the Karoi- Binga road on Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed the accident, saying three people who were in the Mazda vehicle died on the spot.

Two others died upon admission at Karoi Hospital.

“ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 26km peg along the Karoi-Binga road today (04/01/24) at around 1pm.

“A CAG bus which was travelling towards Magunje collided head-on with a Mazda B22 going the opposite direction with fifteen people on board.

“Three people died from the Mazda pick-up died on the spot, while two others died upon admission at Kariba Hospital and ten others were severely injured,” said national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

