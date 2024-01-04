The incident at the Redwing mine, owned by Zanu PF MP Pedzai Scott Sakupwanya, has led to a tragic outcome for at least 15 miners. The mine, associated with controversy and rumors of ties to the gold mafia, experienced a dramatic collapse of a mineshaft, trapping miners underground.

Desperate Penhalonga residents, motivated by both grief and the allure of potential gold dust, have gathered at the site, participating in the rescue operation. The situation has raised questions about the safety practices at Sakupwanya’s mine and whether the tragedy was a foreseeable consequence of alleged lax safety measures.

James Mupfumi, the director of the Centre for Research and Development, confirmed the accident, stating that the shaft collapsed, leaving miners trapped underground. The ongoing rescue efforts are accompanied by speculation about the “Redwing Curse,” with stories circulating about previous deadly incidents and allegations of exploitation at the mine.

Sakupwanya, who has yet to issue a statement, is a prominent figure in this unfolding drama. His purported connections to the gold mafia, as documented by investigative journalists, are casting a long shadow over the Redwing Mine. The situation is complex and raises concerns about both the safety practices in the mining industry and the potential influence of shadowy networks over the region’s mining wealth. Further investigation and statements from relevant authorities may shed light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

