A dark cloud hung over Bharapara business center in Zhombe last Sunday after a father and his son were brutally murdered with knobkerries by three brothers who had allegedly stolen their donkeys.

The murder suspect trio is now on the run amid ongoing investigations by police authorities in the Midlands Province.

It is reported that Helken Ncube (54) and his son Khulekani (27), both of Mudzingwa village under Chief Malisa in Zhombe, died in hospital following the attack by the three Moyo brothers namely Lee, Mpilo and Moffat Moyo.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of murder where two men died after being assaulted with knobkerries all over their bodies over stolen donkeys by three male adults. The incident occurred at Bhaparara business centre, Zhombe on February 28 at about 5pm,” said provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

Zwnews