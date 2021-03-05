Gusani Jambaya of Ngaone under chief Mutema in Chipinge was killed and several other people injured at 10pm on Wednesday night when a lorry they were travelling in on their way from collecting food handouts was involved in an accident.

There were 25 passengers in the lorry and 11 sustained minor injuries.

Officer Commanding Chipinge Police (Dispol) Kennedy Nyaumwe confirmed the accident.

Lucia Sithole and Marshia Njeni ( 27) both from Chituta Village under Chief Mutema are admitted at Chipinge District Hospital after sustaining serious injuries. The food handouts were being distributed by World Vision.

The accident occurred at the 35km peg along Birchenough – Mt Selinda Road when the driver and owner of a 3-tonne Toyota truck, Taurai Mutiponzi lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve.

There are allegations that Mutiponzi was over speeding.

Nyaumwe urged drivers to exercise caution on the road.

“There are too many curves in the area and we suspect that the driver was over speeding. We urge drivers to exercise caution especially this time of the year when it’s raining and the ground is wet,” said Nyaumwe.

