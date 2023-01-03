In a very sad development, a 20-year-old Kwekwe man died after he allegedly collided with another player during a social soccer match that was held on New Year’s Eve, in Amaveni surburb.

Widely known as Bhonzo or Dhaka amongst his peers, sources told Zwnews that the deceased Tanaka Chitanda collided with the goalkeeper of the opposite team during a social soccer match that was held at Kushinga Primary School in the W-section of Kwekwe’s oldest neighborhood.

“After the collission, Bhonzo started vomiting blood. He was then taken to Kwekwe General Hospital but as his condition was getting worse, he was further transfered to Gweru Hospital where he breathed his last at around 11pm on Saturday,” said the source.

more details to follow…

Zwnews