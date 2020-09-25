Government has officially opened the Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) clinic in Harare, amid continued recognition of China’s cooperation in the field of health.

As the 17th Chinese medical team to Zimbabwe bids farewell, a success story of cooperation between Zimbabwe and China is something that will remain forever.

Notably, the Traditional Chinese Medicine Clinic, which was officially opened at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare this Friday, stands as a massive health sector infrastructure project set to change the lives of many Zimbabweans countrywide.

This project, which is among many that the Chinese and Zimbabwean governments are implementing, has left government impressed, with Vice President, Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, noting the importance of such cooperation.

” I want to thank the government of the People’s Republic of China for the cooperation in the field of health dating back to 1985 when the first Chinese medical team came to Zimbabwe.

“Let me thank the 17th Chinese medical team and in particular Dr. Jiang Zhichao, the leader of the 17th Chinese medical team, for demonstrating mature leadership and for providing technical support on the establishment of the TCM clinic.”

Retired General Dr Chiwenga also took the opportunity to bid farewell to the team of Chinese doctors after a successful mission in the country.

“I would like to take this opportunity to bid farewell to the 17th Chinese medical team. Ladies and Gentleman, China and Zimbabwe share profound traditional friendship and enjoy a time-honoured history of cooperation in all sectors including the field of public health.

“Since 1985, China has dispatched 17 batches of Medical Teams to Zimbabwe, and this year marks the 35th anniversary of the Chinese Medical Team in Zimbabwe.

“Their high professional skills and good medical ethics have gained high respect and appreciation from the government and people of Zimbabwe, and also exhibited the rapid development of China’s medical technology,” he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Guo Shaochun spoke on the task to establish the clinic despite COVID-19 challenges.

“Today we are here to witness the opening of the Zimbabwe-China Traditional Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture Center. Despite the challenges brought by COVID-19, our two sides managed to complete construction of the TCM and Acupuncture Center successfully.

“This is another outcome of our joint efforts to promote the health of the Zimbabwean people and has shown the determination of Chinese and Zimbabwean people to enhance health cooperation and to fight against COVID-19 together. I believe the launch of the Center will hallmark a new chapter of our health cooperation.”

The clinic is set to offer diagnosis and treatment services for various pain, digestive system, respiratory, nervous system, rheumatic immune system and orthopaedic diseases.

Zimbabwe and China have cooperated in various health projects, the other being the recently completed Mahusekwa District Hospital, which is also known as the China-Zimbabwe Friendship Hospital. -ZBC

