Read the full statement below:

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PEACE

23 September 2024

In a world ravaged by conflict and discord, the International Day of Peace serves as a powerful reminder of our hope for harmony and a peaceful world.

Veritas joins the world in celebrating the International day of Peace which is observed on the 21st September every year.

The day was established by the United Nations General Assembly through resolution 36/67 in 1981. This year’s commemoration connects the world in celebrating and reflecting on the importance of fostering peace within ourselves and in our nations.

“Cultivating a Culture of Peace”

The UN theme could not be more appropriate as it implores governments, citizens and other stakeholders to take action for peace in promoting and protecting human rights, fighting inequality and discrimination, driving action on climate change and practising tolerance.

Cultivating a culture of peace serves as a reminder that all persons in Zimbabwe must be protected from violence and conflict in terms of section 52(a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe read together with Article 5 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights which prohibits torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment.

A culture of peace is nurtured through collective action that strengthens social services, empowers vulnerable groups and promotes understanding through inclusive societies and appropriate dialogue.

Yesterday the UN General Assembly reinforced the theme of this year’s International Day of Peace by passing an ambitious “Pact for the Future” which calls on all nations to redouble their efforts to build and sustain peaceful, inclusive and just societies and address the root causes of conflicts.

Addressing the Past

The Founding Values and Principles of the Constitution of Zimbabwe in section 3(2)(h) and the National objectives in Chapter 2 enjoin the State and every person, institution and agency of government to work towards fostering national unity, peace and stability.

Zimbabwe carries a burden of past conflicts, some of which stand in the way of achieving national unity and cohesion. This has resulted in marked levels of polarisation, antagonism and disharmony. Absence of peace comes at a cost to individuals, communities and nations, and unresolved conflicts impede economic, social, political and environmental development.

This year’s theme challenges everyone to transition from past conflicts to a culture of peace and harmony. It is an onerous task for us all.

Shaping Peace Together

If we are to have lasting peace in Zimbabwe, we must all hold the government to account and speak out on policies and acts that threaten peace. We must aim not just for the absence of war, but for an enabling environment, where human and people’s rights are realizable through open and democratic dialogues.

We must aim for a Zimbabwe free of politically motivated abductions, torture, violence, harassment and intimidation. A Zimbabwe where those in power uphold the Constitution and respect human rights. A Zimbabwe where the Government works to ensure that everyone enjoys a thriving economy and equal opportunities in all spheres.

Conclusion

As we commemorate the international day of peace, let us remember that abductions, torture, harassment, intimidation, arbitrary and unlawful arrests have no place in a modern democracy.

Let us understand that human rights defenders and political activists are not enemies but have an important and justifiable constitutional role in advocating for accountability.

Respect for the Constitution and the rule of law bring about peace, and peace brings democracy. We all need a culture of peace to unite in a democratic society.