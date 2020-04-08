A top Zimbabwean medical scientist based in London, Dr Paul Matewele has died.

Dr Matewele passed on after a battle with a Coronavirus infection, his employers said in a statement.

Described as a “gentle giant,” Dr Paul Matewele who was a senior lecturer in microbiology immunology at London Metropolitan University, died at Barnet Hospital in London.

He had published several studies on the dangers of life-threatening bacteria being passed through cash and public transport.

He has been praised as “a larger than life character, very funny and kind.”

Dr Una Fairbrother, Head of the School of Human Sciences, said: ‘Paul was a very special colleague.