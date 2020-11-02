Prominent musician Michael Lannas has threatened to sue former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo, citing copyright infringement.

This came after Moyo posted one of Lannas’ greatest songs ”Come to Me’ commonly known as Hapana Mazwi on his microblog Twitter handle, and hinted that time was up, probably for his political opponents.

Moyo posted:

“Michael Lannas, “COME TO ME(Hapana Mazwi)”. Happy & Beautiful Sunday Everyone. Remember. See you in November. Hapana Mazwi. Nguva yapera!”

This didn’t go down well with Lannas who went on and threatened to sue Moyo.

