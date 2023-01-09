Prominent lawyer Lovemore Madhuku has blasted state security agents after client Tonderai Chidawa, who wrote to parliament bidding to reverse delimitation process, was visited by men claiming to be from Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

And quizzed him who put him up to challenge draft delimitation report.

“It’s cowardly and unfair. He called me when this was happening. I believe he’s now safe.

“Parliament should simply respond to the questions we’ve raised. This is unnecessary,” Madhuku told Zimlive.

Chidawa is a Zanu PF activist and loyalist of President Mnangagwa.

Apparently, at least seven Zimbabwe Electoral Commission commissioners have reportedly disowned delimitation report under Zanu PF pressure

The Commissioners allegedly further contend the report does not inspire confidence among stakeholders who fear potential gerrymandering in the poll based document.

