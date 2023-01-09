As per the thousands of requests I have been getting from different people who love me from all over the world – I WILL BE COMING LIVE SOON to talk to all those who have been and continue to pray with me with a great understanding of what God has deposited within me for his people . I LOVE GOD WITH ALL MY HEART AND FOR THE SAKE OF GOD’S PEOPLE – Later I will give an announcement of the live broadcast.
WE CAN PLAY AND MAKE JOKES ABOUT EVERYTHING BUT IT IS INHUMANE, STOMACH CHURNING , NAUSEATINGLY PAINFUL AND REPULSIVE TO PLAY AROUND WITH SOMEONE’S DEATH . It shows what hatred coupled up with self righteousness and ungodliness can do . There is no one in their right state of mind unless they are either satanic or carry a demonic agenda against the children of God , who can do such .