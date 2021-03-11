March 11 2007: Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) leader Morgan Tsvangirai has been arrested together with party officials Nelson Chamisa, Biti Tendai, Sekai Holland as well as Grace Kwinje.

Their arrest is in connection with the Save Zimbabwe Campaign-a broad coalition of civil society organizations and members of the political opposition who attempted to hold a prayer meeting at Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield, Harare.

Meanwhile, it is reported, as hundreds of people streamed into the grounds, police used violence and brutality to prevent the meeting from taking place, and arrested more than 50 opposition members and civil society activists, including the leaders of the two factions of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

Apparently, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyer Harrison Nkomo, who attempted to gain access to Tsvangirai, has been denied entry into Machipisa Police Ptation by police where Tsvangirai is being held.

Nkomo has reportedly beaten by police with baton sticks before being forced to leave the police station without seeing his client/s.

-Zwnews