Four years ago, today President Robert Mugabe fired former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who would outwit him later.

Mugabe fired him through ZANU-PF stalwart Simon Khaya Moyo whom he deployed to unleash a threatening blow which would send Mnangagwa, grasping for breath as he scurry for cover.

Mnangagwa fled the country across the border into Mozambique, with Mugabe’s ‘boys in hot pursuit’ and eventually South Africa.

Reading the letter, Moyo said Mnangagwa was deceitful and a person not be trusted.

Apparently, upon his safe arrival in SA, Mnangagwa wrote a letter warning Mugabe that he would be back in two weeks time to take over power.

With the help of the military, Mnangagwa indeed returned and overthrew Mugabe, under Operation Restore Legacy led by then army Chief, Constantino Chiwenga.

Mnangagwa later thanked him by making him his deputy.

Zwnews