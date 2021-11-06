The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Tuli are investigating a case of stocktheft where 15 cattle stolen from Botswana, were recovered at Ngoma Village, Gwanda.

On 04 November 2021, two complainants tracking the spoor of their cattle from the neighboring country approached ZRP Nhwali Base, leading to the recovery of the cattle in a fenced field belonging to the suspect Sakile Sibanda.

Meanwhile, Police are seeking the whereabouts of the suspect.

The ZRP has intensified an operation code named ‘Nyama Yabvepi’, targeting stock-theft and other related offences.

According to police, on 05 November 2021, 318 arrests were made and of these, 8 were for stock-theft while 310 were for other offences.

Zwnews